Police have arrested a 77-year-old man in Tokyo for allegedly murdering his wife by running her over with a car.

The man, Norio Nakamura, has admitted to the allegations, saying that he killed his wife because he was angry and upset after she suspected him of having an affair, according to police sources.

Nakamura is suspected of killing his wife, who is also believed to be in her 70s, with a car in a parking lot in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward at around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

He explained to police that, after an argument, he went to the parking lot near their home and started his car to cool off, but the wife came over and stood in front of the car, the sources said.

A passerby found a woman unconscious and bleeding at the scene and called an ambulance, but she died after being taken to a hospital. Police are working to confirm the identity of the woman, who suffered a broken pelvis and rib.

Nakamura was captured in the city of Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, around 1 p.m. that day.