In some ways, the end of 2024 feels like the closing of a first act. We’re halfway through the 2020s, a decade that has been largely defined by a pandemic, but the past 12 months felt largely political. Incumbent leaders were rebuked at the polls and through protests, new alliances were forged and conflicts continued to drag.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation from the Presidential Office in Seoul on Dec. 12.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation from the Presidential Office in Seoul on Dec. 12. | THE PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/ VIA REUTERS

South Korean soldiers leave the National Assembly early on Dec. 4 after lawmakers voted to demand the lifting of martial law declared by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol late on Dec. 3.
South Korean soldiers leave the National Assembly early on Dec. 4 after lawmakers voted to demand the lifting of martial law declared by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol late on Dec. 3. | WOOHAE CHO/ BLOOMBERG

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18. Trump went on to beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the general election on Nov. 5.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18. Trump went on to beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the general election on Nov. 5. | HANNAH BEIER/ BLOOMBERG

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, joins former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, joins former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024. | JUSTIN MERRIMAN/ BLOOMBERG

In a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toast during a reception in Pyongyang on June 19 where they both pledged to forge closer ties.
In a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toast during a reception in Pyongyang on June 19 where they both pledged to forge closer ties. | SPUTNIK /POOL /VIA AFP-JIJI

Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wear masks of his face at an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, on March 31. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party won the most seats in the election, which was held between April and June, for the third consecutive time. However, he fell short of a majority in India’s lower house of Parliament.
Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wear masks of his face at an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, on March 31. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party won the most seats in the election, which was held between April and June, for the third consecutive time. However, he fell short of a majority in India’s lower house of Parliament. | ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/ REUTERS

Ukrainian servicemen attend anti-sabotage mock drills at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the country's Chernihiv region on Jan. 17.
Ukrainian servicemen attend anti-sabotage mock drills at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the country's Chernihiv region on Jan. 17. | GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS

A Palestinian boy walks through ruble at a school complex for displaced Palestinians following an Israeli strike at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on June 6.
A Palestinian boy walks through ruble at a school complex for displaced Palestinians following an Israeli strike at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on June 6. | AHMAD SALEM/ BLOOMBERG

A boy carries a pot in a workshop in Gaza City on Aug. 13. Demand rose for the clay pots, which are used to cool water, due to power cuts and hot weather amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
A boy carries a pot in a workshop in Gaza City on Aug. 13. Demand rose for the clay pots, which are used to cool water, due to power cuts and hot weather amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. | MAHMOUD ISSA/ REUTERS

Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te (center) attends an election night rally outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei on Jan. 13, 2024. Lai assumed the presidency in May.
Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te (center) attends an election night rally outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei on Jan. 13, 2024. Lai assumed the presidency in May. | AN RONG XU/ BLOOMBERG

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his speech at the U.K. Labour Party annual conference in Liverpool on Sept. 24. Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory in the general election on July 4, ending 14 years of Conservative Party governance.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his speech at the U.K. Labour Party annual conference in Liverpool on Sept. 24. Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory in the general election on July 4, ending 14 years of Conservative Party governance. | HOLLIE ADAMS/ BLOOMBERG

On Nov. 1, parishioners carry a figure of the Virgin Mary from the Church of Paiporta to a dry and safe place in the aftermath of torrential rains that caused flooding in Paiporta, Spain.
On Nov. 1, parishioners carry a figure of the Virgin Mary from the Church of Paiporta to a dry and safe place in the aftermath of torrential rains that caused flooding in Paiporta, Spain. | EVA MANEZ/ REUTERS

Syrians gather in Damascus on Dec. 20 as celebrations continue over the fall of the regime of Bashar Assad earlier in the month.
Syrians gather in Damascus on Dec. 20 as celebrations continue over the fall of the regime of Bashar Assad earlier in the month. | DANIEL BEREHULAK/ THE NEW YORK TIMES