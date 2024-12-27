In some ways, the end of 2024 feels like the closing of a first act. We’re halfway through the 2020s, a decade that has been largely defined by a pandemic, but the past 12 months felt largely political. Incumbent leaders were rebuked at the polls and through protests, new alliances were forged and conflicts continued to drag.
Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wear masks of his face at an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, on March 31. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party won the most seats in the election, which was held between April and June, for the third consecutive time. However, he fell short of a majority in India’s lower house of Parliament. | ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/ REUTERS
