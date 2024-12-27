The Defense Ministry said Friday that it has found over 100 new cases of the Self-Defense Forces mishandling designated security secrets, such as improper procedures for members transferring posts and illegal copying of information.

The ministry has been conducting investigations after many rule violations related to the handling of secrets were found, mainly on Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels, resulting in punishments of some 120 members in July.

According to the ministry, those who handle designated secrets must retake aptitude tests every time they move to other government agencies even if they have previously passed.