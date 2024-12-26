Morocco proposed on Tuesday reforms to its family law, addressing issues such as limits on underage marriage and women's inheritance rights, which activists have said were not guaranteed under the current code.

Based on landmark 2004 legislation that was hailed as a breakthrough at the time, the proposals include raising the legal marriage age and expanding women's custody rights, said Justice Minister Abdelatif Ouahbi.

The new legislation, which still requires parliamentary and royal approval, come after two years of consultations with civil society as well as judicial and religious parties.