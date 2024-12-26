Expect a continued diplomatic dance between Japan and China next year, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, as the two Asian powerhouses look to navigate both growing challenges to the bilateral relationship and Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during their first meeting in November that the two countries are at a “critical moment” in improving ties. Ishiba, meanwhile, called the relationship one “of great importance to the international community,” adding that he hoped to craft a relationship with Xi that allows for “frank and ongoing” dialogue.

But while Tokyo and Beijing have in recent months touted their commitment to promoting building “constructive and stable" ties — with an announcement Wednesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Japan next year — a number of issues will make continued hedging by both sides a strong likelihood, according to experts.