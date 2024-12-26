Of foreign workers with work-related issues in Japan, one in five cited expensive fees they paid to employment agencies, a labor ministry survey showed Thursday.

The survey found that 14.4% of foreign workers in Japan are facing problems or difficulties at work. Of them, 19.6% complained about the high agency fees and 16.0% said they did not know who to ask for help.

The ministry conducted the survey on foreign workers, the first of its kind, in October to November last year. Valid answers were given by 11,629 foreign workers and 3,534 business establishments.

Among the overall individual respondents, 51.5%, or the largest group, found their jobs in Japan through employment agencies or agents in their home countries or regions.

As for costs needed to enter Japan, 23.0%, the largest portion of the total, said they paid between ¥200,000 and less than ¥400,000. The survey also showed that 13.2% spent ¥1 million or more.

On reasons for hiring foreign personnel, 64.8% of business establishments cited labor shortages. When asked about problems, 44.8% said that they have difficulties in communicating with foreign workers due chiefly to their Japanese language skills.