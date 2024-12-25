Russian missiles killed at least one person and damaged energy infrastructure across Ukraine, according to officials who reported a massive Christmas attack.
Air raid sirens rang out over Ukraine on Wednesday morning, while the air force reported Russian Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.
Ukraine faces its toughest winter of the almost three-year war as Moscow steps up its aerial bombardment and its troops advance on the front lines in the east.
