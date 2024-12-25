Japan presented plans Tuesday to introduce a system allowing the government to temporarily acquire factories making key products to ensure stable supplies during emergencies under its national economic security promotion law.

The system would be activated when production of specified critical products designated in the law are disrupted — a halt to raw materials imports, for example — in order ensure stable supplies of the goods.

The government would sell the acquired factories to companies once production returns to normal. To introduce the system, the government will revise related ordinances and guidelines as early as February 2025.