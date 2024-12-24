The Biden administration announced on Monday a last-minute trade investigation into older Chinese-made "legacy" semiconductors that could heap more U.S. tariffs on chips from China that power everyday goods from autos to washing machines to telecoms gear.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the probe aims to protect American and other semiconductor producers from China's massive state-driven buildup of domestic chip supply.

The "Section 301" probe, launched four weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, will be handed over to his administration in January for completion, Biden administration officials said.