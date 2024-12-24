More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine, South Korea has said, while Kyiv has put the total at over 3,000.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Russian military, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement Monday that "we assess that North Korean troops who have recently engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces have suffered around 1,100 casualties," citing "various sources of information and intelligence."