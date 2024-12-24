Two Syrian doctors and a nurse said in a series of interviews over the weekend that Bashar Assad's government coerced them into providing false testimony to international investigators after a deadly 2018 chlorine attack.

The three, who treated the wounded at a field hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus after the April 7, 2018, attack, said they were summoned to national security headquarters in the capital.

"I was told ... that they knew where my family is in Damascus," said orthopedic surgeon Mohammed al-Hanash, giving public testimony which would have been impossible before the fall of Assad's government on Dec. 8.