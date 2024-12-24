South Korea’s main opposition party said it will start impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo.

Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, made the comments at a meeting that was broadcast live on Tuesday. The opposition party said Han has indicated at the cabinet meeting that he won’t promulgate the special counsel bills that the DP has been pushing for.

The bills seek to investigate insurrection charges against embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol and multiple allegations against First Lady Kim Keon Hee. On Dec. 3, Yoon declared martial law to address "anti-state forces,” but rescinded it six hours later after parliament voted it down. The move triggered a constitutional crisis and public outrage, resulting in Yoon’s impeachment.