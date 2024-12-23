More than 50 Liberal Party members of parliament from Ontario came to a "consensus” during a conference call Saturday that Justin Trudeau must step down as prime minister, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

That would represent about a third of the Liberal caucus, which has 153 seats in Canada’s House of Commons. However, there’s no formal mechanism for Liberal lawmakers to eject their leader or trigger a contest.

While the Liberals comprise the largest group in parliament, they lack a majority and have relied on votes from members of other parties — primarily the New Democratic Party — to pass legislation and stay in power.