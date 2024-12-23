Vietnam's first subway service has begun operating in Ho Chi Minh City, southern Vietnam, as part of an urban railway line built with yen loans under Japan's official development assistance program.

Japanese companies participated in the construction of the railway line, which went into service on Sunday. The railway line is expected to help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

The line spans over 19.7 kilometers with 14 stations, including an underground section of some 2.5 km, which is regarded as Vietnam's first subway. The line connects Ben Thanh in the city center with Suoi Tien in the northeastern part of the city in about 30 minutes. The project's total cost was estimated at ¥212 billion.

The line was originally expected to open in 2015, but the schedule was pushed back several times due to delays in administrative procedures and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A woman in her 40s from Ho Chi Minh City who rode the train with her child said that she was curious and excited as it was the first time for her to ride an urban railway.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Naoki Ito told reporters after attending an opening ceremony for the railway line, "We hope this will set a good precedent for urban development in Vietnam and lead to further development of the country."