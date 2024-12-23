A Japanese hot spring town popular for its photogenic snowy scenes began limiting entry to day-trippers on Monday in a trial to tackle overtourism during winter.
Ginzan Onsen, a remote town in northern Yamagata Prefecture, draws around 330,000 visitors each year.
Many share photos online of its old-fashioned buildings blanketed in snow and illuminated by lamplight that create a nostalgic atmosphere.
