Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 91 on Monday.
The emperor emeritus spends his days caring for Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, who broke her right thigh bone in October.
He reads newspapers every morning and evening and watches television news during meals to keep an eye on domestic and international trends, according to aides.
