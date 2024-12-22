The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force will resume flights for its Osprey transport aircraft after completing required safety procedures, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry announced the decision after officials from the U.S. military said Friday that its own Ospreys will resume flights after undergoing an additional safety inspection.

The U.S. military had grounded the aircraft since a near-crash involving an Osprey in New Mexico in November.

The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command said Friday that it has ordered the inspection of the Osprey to verify the flight hours on each proprotor gearbox prior to an aircraft's next flight.

The GSDF's Ospreys, which have been grounded since Dec. 10, will resume flights after undergoing a similar safety inspection, the ministry said.