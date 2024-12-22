In a diplomatic reshuffle, the outspoken and charismatic Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, is set to be replaced.

Korsunsky played a key role in galvanizing Tokyo’s support for Kyiv amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. The announcement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday came a day after he approved over 30 other ambassadorial appointments. A successor has yet to be named.

The ambassador confirmed to the Japan Times that his four-year term had already been eclipsed, calling the reshuffle “nothing special.”