As the future of warfare pivots toward artificial intelligence, Ukraine is sitting on a valuable resource: millions of hours of footage from drones which can be used to train AI models to make decisions on the battlefield.

AI has been deployed by both sides on the battlefield during Russia's invasion of Ukraine to identify targets, scanning images far quicker than a human can.

Oleksandr Dmitriev, founder of OCHI, a nonprofit Ukrainian digital system which centralizes and analyses video feeds from over 15,000 drone crews working on the front lines, said his system had collected 2 million hours, or 228 years, of battlefield video from drones since 2022.