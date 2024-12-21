Washington is scrapping a long-standing reward for the arrest of Syria's new leader, a senior U.S. diplomat said Friday, following "positive messages" from a first meeting that included a promise to fight terrorism.

Barbara Leaf, Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East, made the comments after her meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus — the first formal mission to Syria's capital by United States diplomats since the early days of Syria's civil war.

The lightning offensive that toppled president Bashar Assad on Dec. 8 was led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is rooted in al-Qaida's Syria branch but has sought to moderate its image in recent years.