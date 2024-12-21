The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday that would avert a midnight government shutdown, defying President-elect Donald Trump's demand to also green light trillions of dollars in new debt.

Next, the Democratic-controlled Senate would need to pass the bill to ensure the government will be funded beyond midnight Saturday, when current funding expires. The White House said President Joe Biden intends to sign it into law if they do.

The legislation would extend government funding until March 14, provide $100 billion for disaster-hit states and $10 billion for farmers. It would not raise the debt ceiling — a difficult task Trump has pushed Congress to do before he takes office on Jan. 20.