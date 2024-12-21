In the twilight of his political career, Joe Biden is disappearing into the background even before Donald Trump returns to the White House, despite growing turmoil at home and abroad.

The 82-year-old U.S. president's silence on a battle of a government shutdown over Christmas is just the latest example of how critics say the aging leader is in office but not in power.

Despite still occupying the world's most powerful pulpit, Biden has remained virtually absent from the public debate about his noisy successor, whom he often used to brand as a threat to democracy.