As recruitment lags, the government has compiled a basic plan on improving working conditions for Self-Defense Force members, centered around upgrading the pay structure, boosting career-building support and raising the retirement age.
The move Friday is aimed at "stably securing excellent SDF personnel to truly achieve a drastic strengthening of defense capabilities" amid a chronic lack of applicants at a time when the security environment for the country is worsening, according to the plan.
Improving working conditions for the members "is a serious challenge" for his administration, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers. The meeting was held in order to adopt the plan.
