Freed anti-whaling activist Paul Watson on Friday arrived in France after five months in detention in the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland due to an extradition demand from Japan.

Watson, a 74-year-old Canadian-American, was released Tuesday after Denmark refused the Japanese extradition request over a 2010 clash with whalers. He was released after a high-profile campaign in his support.

French President Emmanuel Macron had pressed Danish authorities not to extradite the campaigner, who has applied for French nationality.