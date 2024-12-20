The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson was charged with federal murder and stalking crimes in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, alongside state murder and terrorism charges previously announced by New York prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Luigi Mangione, 26, with the federal crime of murder using a firearm, two charges of stalking and a charge of using an illegal gun silencer, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint accused Mangione of spending months planning an attack driven by his contempt for the health insurance industry and wealthy corporate executives.

Mangione was transferred into the custody of New York City police earlier on Thursday after he waived his right to extradition proceedings at a court hearing in Pennsylvania, the state where he was arrested following a five-day search. Handcuffed and in a bright orange jumpsuit, he was escorted off a helicopter that landed in Lower Manhattan by a large group of police officers, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has called Thompson's killing an outrage, walking a few steps behind.