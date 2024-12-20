A 41-year-old man suspected of setting a fire that injured four people in a commercial building in Sapporo’s Susukino entertainment district last month succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on Thursday night, according to a report by the Sankei Shimbun.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 26 in a girls bar, where men pay women to drink and talk with them. Among the injured were a woman in her 20s who worked at the bar, believed to be the suspect’s former girlfriend, and several patrons who sustained burns.

Authorities believe the suspect poured a gasoline-like substance inside the bar before igniting it.

Investigations revealed the suspect had a history of domestic violence against the injured woman. On Nov. 7, she sought help at a local police station, reporting that an argument over their breakup had escalated into an altercation.

Police confirmed instances of violence, told the woman to move out of their shared residence the next day, and issued the man a verbal warning, advising the pair to avoid future contact.

The man had made social media posts hinting at suicidal intentions in the days leading up to the incident. When officers visited him to address these posts, he reportedly stated, “I regret my actions. I have no intention of killing myself.”

Police had planned to question him further upon his recovery from his burns. However, they still intend to submit the arson case to prosecutors and are committed to piecing together the events that led to the blaze.

Information from Jiji added