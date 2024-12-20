Taiwanese lawmakers tackled and doused each other with water on Friday as President Lai Ching-te's party tried to block the passage of bills they say could harm the self-ruled island's "democratic system."

Scores of lawmakers from Lai's Democratic Progressive Party had occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber since Thursday night and barricaded themselves inside — piling up chairs to block entrances.

The DPP parliamentarians were attempting to stop three legal amendments proposed by the opposition bloc, which would make it more difficult for voters to oust elected officials who they see as unfit.