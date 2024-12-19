For decades, he was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s political rival.
Now his boss’s health issues have put Geraldo Alckmin at the center of questions about Brazil’s future.
As the country’s vice president, Alckmin represents exactly what the leader known universally as Lula wants in a deputy: a hard worker who avoids conflict and is content to stay out of the spotlight.
