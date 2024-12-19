Former rebel commander Muharram Idris once led 3,000 men to fight Indonesia's army in separatist Aceh, but now serves as a local politician after the legacy of a devastating tsunami two decades ago brought peace to the province.

The giant waves that engulfed the impoverished province on the northern tip of Sumatra island on December 26, 2004, killing tens of thousands, paved the way for an end to three decades of conflict.

Rebels like Muharram spent years waging battles against Jakarta's army for their own state until the disaster wiped out entire communities.