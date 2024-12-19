The rivers and canals that meander through Hemudu in southeastern China are a vital source of life and community — they provide income for fishermen, an after-school hangout spot for kids, and define the town’s landscape. But when it rains, those waterways become a liability.

"This area floods every year,” says Zheng, a long-time resident who lives less than a mile away from a river. Over the past decade and a half, Zheng has seen floodwater repeatedly threaten the ground-floor grocery store that he runs and his home above. But with his income "barely enough to make ends meet” and a grandson to look after, the 60-year-old says relocation isn’t an option.

He’s tried but failed to insure his property. "Insurance companies turned us down because they said they'd have no chance to make money,” says Zheng, who asked not to be identified by his full name for fear of reprisal. "No one would take such a risk.”