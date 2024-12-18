Ukraine's presidential adviser for sanctions policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, expressed concerns Tuesday over the use of Japan-made parts in weapons made in Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo during a visit to Japan by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, Vlasiuk said that the use of Japanese parts was the result of "not doing enough about sanctions efficiency" before Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vlasiuk submitted to Tokyo a list of parts made in Japan that were found in Russian and North Korean missiles and other weapons. He said that the parts were produced by "about 30 Japanese manufacturers" and included microcircuits, sensors, batteries and cameras.

The adviser also said he provided to the Japanese government information on distribution channels, saying that "Chinese entities" were found to be involved in many cases.

While Tokyo will decide how to respond, effective measures would include expanding the list of goods prohibited for exports, communicating with manufacturers and screening goods at customs, he stated.

Russia is amassing massive profits from sanctions-busting oil exports, Vlasiuk said, adding that he proposed that Tokyo take action against a so-called shadow fleet of ships violating sanctions and transporting Russian oil.