The Syrian military intelligence officers who detained Ghazi Mohammed al-Mohammed told him to forget his name and who he was.
They took away his papers, he said, and told him, "Now you're number 3006."
For 5½ months, Mohammed languished in one of President Bashar Assad's jails, losing 40 kilograms, all the while under the threat of imminent execution.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.