Japanese movies are riding on a wave of popularity in China, despite Beijing's restrictions on imported film.
Anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron," which hit theaters in China in April, became the 10th highest grossing film of 2024.
Other popular Japanese movies include a Chinese remake and a past masterpiece.
