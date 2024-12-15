South Korea's opposition leader urged a top court on Sunday to swiftly formalize the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and ease the "suffering of the people" after his short-lived martial law decree.

Lawmakers voted on Saturday to remove Yoon from office over his "insurrectionary" suspension of civilian rule, which plunged South Korea into some of its worst political turmoil in years.

Yoon has been suspended while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as interim leader.