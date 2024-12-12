A growing tide of government-friendly and politically influenced fact-checking projects in Europe is making it harder for citizens to tell truth from propaganda, disinformation experts warn, with a new Russian initiative the latest to raise eyebrows.

Independent fact-checking, which uses digital investigation techniques and journalism skills to debunk false claims, is considered a key tool in combating misinformation and is used by major platforms such as TikTok and Meta-owned Facebook.

But as the manipulation of information grows ever more sophisticated, concerns are mounting about fresh initiatives that present themselves as genuine fact-checking outfits while pushing their own agenda.