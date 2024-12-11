Japan posted strong results in an international survey of adult skills released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday.

The survey, which involved approximately 160,000 participants between the ages of 16 to 65 from 31 countries and regions, included 5,165 randomly selected Japanese adults and was conducted between September 2022 and April 2023.

The purpose of the survey is to examine the relationship between skills required in everyday life, and factors such as participants’ age and educational background.