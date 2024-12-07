Georgian police said on Saturday they arrested dozens of people during a crackdown on pro-European Union protesters who rallied Friday for a ninth consecutive day against the government decision to shelve talks on joining the bloc.

Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the thousands of people who had gathered outside parliament in Tbilisi in the evening to demand fresh elections and a return to European integration.

"Law enforcement detained 48 individuals for disobedience to lawful police orders and petty hooliganism," the interior ministry said in a statement.