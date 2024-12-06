Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Friday he was "confident" of deeper cooperation with the next Donald Trump administration, a day after his call with U.S. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson that angered China.

Like other world governments, Taiwan has publicly congratulated Trump on his victory in November's presidential election as it seeks to get onside with the next U.S. leader.

The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but Washington has long been Taipei's biggest backer and provider of arms.