The Finns are known to be proud and tough, but above all, resilient. But they are concerned.

Just like other European countries, especially those bordering Russia, Finland is now increasingly on guard, keeping a watchful eye on the war between Russia and Ukraine that is now approaching its third year.

But while many Finns are anxious about the conflict, they are not alarmed. If anything, the hostilities have only strengthened their resolve to bolster their country’s defense capabilities and overall preparedness amid concerns that the raging conflict could eventually also engulf other parts of Europe.