A bear that attacked a supermarket employee in the city of Akita on Saturday and remained inside the store over the weekend was captured in a box trap on Monday, police said.

Authorities are now working to remove the animal, which also caused significant damage to the store's back area, according to media reports.

The attack occurred on Saturday at around 6:20 a.m. when a 47-year-old male employee was preparing for the store's opening. He suffered a head injury and was sent to the hospital, but his condition is not critical, according to Akita Prefectural Police. The bear remained inside the store after the attack.