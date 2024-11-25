Donald Trump’s return to the White House is forcing one of Wall Street’s more jargon-filled corners to rethink its talking points.

Investment managers targeting climate change — a concept Trump has referred to as both a "scam” and a "hoax” — say it’s time to start speaking in terms that don’t alienate the millions of Americans who voted for the president-elect.

"We need to change the language we’re using when we talk about climate and the energy transition,” said Joe Sumberg, a former Goldman Sachs managing director who now runs real estate investments at billionaire Tom Steyer’s Galvanize Climate Solutions.