President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must do all it can to ensure the war with Russia ends next year through diplomacy, commenting at a decisive moment after Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win and Russia's grinding battlefield gains.

However, Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in agreeing to a peace deal, and argued it was convenient for Moscow to sit down to talk while continuing to fight.

"From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means," Zelenskyy said in a Ukrainian radio interview aired on Saturday.