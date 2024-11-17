Lin Hsin-i, Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, said on Saturday that he greeted China's President Xi Jinping with a wave, but there was no handshake or conversation, a sign of the tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan, which takes part in APEC as "Chinese Taipei" and does not send its president to summits due to China's objections, has faced increased military pressure from Beijing, including four rounds of war games since 2022.

The APEC forum is one of the few international meetings both Taiwan and China take part in, and where officials from the two sides can interact, even if just to exchange pleasantries.