U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped Karoline Leavitt to be White House press secretary, offering one of the most visible White House positions to a top spokesperson from his campaign.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said in a statement on Friday. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt worked at the White House as a spokesperson during Trump’s first term, and looked to parlay her ties with the president into a political career of her own. A New Hampshire native, Leavitt unsuccessfully sought a U.S. House seat in her home state in 2022. Following that campaign, she rejoined Trump’s press team for his third presidential bid.