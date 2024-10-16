A total of 314 women have filed their candidacies for the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election, a record high in any poll for the lower chamber of Japan's parliament under the current Constitution.

The total increased 70% from 187 in the previous Lower House election, in 2021. The share of female candidates grew 5.6 percentage points to 23.4% but remained below the government-set target of reaching 35% by 2025. The previous record was 229, marked in the 2009 election.

The number of female candidates endorsed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party rose by 22 to 55, accounting for 16.1% of all LDP candidates. The number also marked a record high for the party since Japan introduced the current dual system combining single-seat constituencies and proportional representation blocs for the lower chamber, in 1996.

This time, the LDP barred lawmakers involved in its high-profile slush funds scandal from seeking proportional representation seats that would be allocated if they lost contests in single-seat constituencies. The party increased female candidates while reducing constituency candidates put on its proportional representation list.

Komeito, the LDP's ally in the ruling bloc, fielded eight female candidates, accounting for 16.0%.

Among opposition parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) has 53 female candidates, or 22.4%, the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) has 88, or 37.3%, Nippon Ishin no Kai has 29, or 17.7%, and the Democratic Party for the People has nine, or 21.4%.

The average age of all candidates is 54.2 years, almost the same as in the previous election. The average was 55.2 years for the LDP, 55.1 for the CDP, 50.9 for Nippon Ishin, 51.2 for Komeito and 57.8 for the JCP.

By age group, those in their 50s accounted for the largest portion of the total candidates, at 27.5%, followed by those in their 40s, at 25.4%, in their 60s, at 24.6%, in their 70s, at 10.4%, in their 30s, at 10.0%, in their 20s, at 1.6%, and in their 80s or over, at 0.6%.