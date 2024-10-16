Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), has not clearly denied the possibility of his party forming a coalition with the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) after the Oct. 27 general election.

"I have no idea what the (political) landscape will be like after the election" for the Lower House, Tamaki said in a recent interview.

The DPP and CDP are far apart over basic policies including energy.