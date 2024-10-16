The Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday released the list of 1,918 invitees to a garden party to be hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Oct. 30.

The list includes meritorious individuals, local government officials and their spouses. Among them are architect Kengo Kuma and Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase.

Paris Olympics gold medalists are also invited, including Hifumi Abe in the men's judo 66-kilogram category, Shinnosuke Oka in the men's all-around gymnastics and javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi.

According to the agency, the full name of invitees' spouses will be displayed on their name cards beginning at this event.

The food menu will return to standards before the COVID-19 pandemic, but alcohol will again not be served.