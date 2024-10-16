Japan is grappling with a significant shortage of private-sector volunteer probation officers, known as hogoshi, who work with the government to assist in the rehabilitation of offenders.

The shortage has been exacerbated by the aging of current officers, creating an urgent need to recruit new personnel.

In late September, a panel of experts appointed by the Justice Ministry to review the probation officer system released a final report outlining several proposed changes. Among the key recommendations were a trial public recruitment system and removal of the upper age limit for volunteer officers.