India's Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but now its reach appears to stretch much further after it was accused of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

Its alleged chief — 31-year-old law graduate Lawrence Bishnoi — has been behind bars for nearly a decade, currently held in India's Gujarat state facing trial for smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

The gang is suspected in the killing of a wildly popular Sikh rapper in 2022, and in the seemingly professional execution of a high-profile politician in India's financial capital Mumbai earlier this month.