China’s military wrapped up large-scale military drills around Taiwan late Monday, with the Defense Ministry in Beijing saying it would “never promise to renounce the use of force” to take control of the democratic island.

The daylong exercises, which took place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan and were code-named Joint Sword-2024B, were intended to serve as “a stern warning” to “separatist” forces.

China views democratic Taiwan as its “core of core issues” and regards the island as a renegade province that must be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.